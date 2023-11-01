His family has released a statement saying they are devastated.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A second man has died following a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders which also claimed the life of a 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Range Rover, a 45-year-old man, died in hospital days later on Tuesday, October 31. Two passengers who were travelling in the Range Rover, a 15-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, were also taken to Edinburgh hospitals for treatment.

The 45-year-old died in hospital on Tuesday

Police named the victims as 45-year-old Mark Williams, of Heriot, and 23-year-old Finlay Street, from Hawick. The family of Mark Williams paid tribute and said: “We are devastated with the news and coming to terms with the loss of our husband, brother, dad and son. We respectfully request our privacy while the family deal with this tragedy.”

Inspector Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Finlay and Mark at what is a very difficult time for them. We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances. Anyone who was in the area round the time of the crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist, is asked to get in touch.”