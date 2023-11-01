Borders crash: Second man dies in Edinburgh hospital after two-car crash on the A7
A second man has died following a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders which also claimed the life of a 23-year-old.
Police were called out to reports of a serious crash involving two cars at around 12.40pm on Sunday, October 29. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash, which involved a black Audi A3 and a black Range Rover.
The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Range Rover, a 45-year-old man, died in hospital days later on Tuesday, October 31. Two passengers who were travelling in the Range Rover, a 15-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, were also taken to Edinburgh hospitals for treatment.
Police named the victims as 45-year-old Mark Williams, of Heriot, and 23-year-old Finlay Street, from Hawick. The family of Mark Williams paid tribute and said: “We are devastated with the news and coming to terms with the loss of our husband, brother, dad and son. We respectfully request our privacy while the family deal with this tragedy.”
Inspector Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Finlay and Mark at what is a very difficult time for them. We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances. Anyone who was in the area round the time of the crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist, is asked to get in touch.”
If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1884 of Sunday 29 October, 2023.