Another driver and two children were also injured in the collision.

A 23-year-old man has died at the scene of a two-car crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to the road near Heriot, just south of the junction for Tynehead, at 12.40pm on Sunday following reports of a collision involving a black Audi A3 and a black Range Rover. The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants of the Range Rover – including the 45-year-old male driver – were taken to Edinburgh hospitals for treatment. A 15-year-old girl, who was the front seat passenger, and a nine-year-old boy, who was in a back seat, were among those injured in the crash. The casualties were rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh.

The road was closed on Sunday for collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the scene. Police have now launched an appeal into the fatal crash.