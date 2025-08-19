An American TV star known for his role in hit series Breaking Bad delighted locals when he visited an Edinburgh restaurant this week.

Actor Bob Odenkirk, who played Saul Goodman in the popular series before landing his own spin off show Better Call Saul, paid a visit to Piggs Wine and Tapas Bar on the Royal Mile on Monday, leaving staff and customers star-struck.

Enjoying his time with friends at the Spanish restaurant, the award-winning actor was not noticed until halfway through his meal, but after he was spotted Odenkirk greeted the restaurant team and took pictures with them.

Sharing a picture on social media, the Piggs team said: “Breaking bread with Saul… turns out the only thing criminal was how good the wine was.”

Speaking to the Evening News, Piggs owner Daniel Campos said: “I think it's probably one of the most famous people we've ever had in the restaurant. We didn’t notice him at first because he had a hat on and he looked a bit different in person compared to when he was wearing a suit in the Better Call Saul series.

“We wanted him to enjoy his experience at Piggs and didn’t want to disturb him during his meal. When he was finished he was very kind to the staff and let them take a selfie - he said he loved the food too.

“There was a couple of tables asking who it was and when we told them they got really excited.”

Piggs Wine and Tapas Bar was opened in the Canongate in 2019 by Campos brothers, Daniel and Victor. Following the success of their restaurant the brothers opened a second venue in Bruntsfield last year.

Daniel added: “This has probably been the busiest festival we've had in six years that we’ve been here. I think every year it just gets busier and busier which is amazing, but we have a very good team here and great customers, so overall we’re very happy.”