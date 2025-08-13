And now, the three shows have come and gone, leaving behind memories of a lifetime for all those who managed to see the Gallagher brothers back in action once again.

The Manchester band rocked the Scottish capital over three nights on August 8, 9 and 12, with thousands having flocked to Edinburgh for the occasion. Many of those didn’t even have tickets to the concert, but just didn’t want to miss out on the chance to soak up the atmosphere and singalong (albeit from a distance) to the band’s iconic hits.

We asked those of our readers who were lucky enough to see Oasis at Murrayfield to send in their pictures, and we received hundreds of brilliant photos from across the three nights.

We’ve put together 100 of those into a bumper fan gallery so take a look through and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1 . Family photo Kelly Geddes waiting for the concert to begin with her husband David and parents Sandra and Graham. | Kelly Geddes Photo Sales

2 . Family night out Scott Roberts with his wife Dale and two daughters Faith and Jenna waiting for Oasis to come on stage. | Scott Roberts Photo Sales

3 . Big smiles Marc Clugston and his wife Lynn had a 'biblical' night watching Oasis at Murrayfield. | Marc Clugston Photo Sales

4 . Getting ready Megan Tyrell and her fiance Scott Gibson came prepared with bucket hats. | Megan Tyrell Photo Sales