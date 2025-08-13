100 supersonic fan photos as Oasis rock Edinburgh over three nights at Murrayfield

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Aug 2025, 12:18 BST

For a year, Oasis fans have been counting down the days until the band would take to the stage in Edinburgh for their long-awaited reunion tour.

And now, the three shows have come and gone, leaving behind memories of a lifetime for all those who managed to see the Gallagher brothers back in action once again.

The Manchester band rocked the Scottish capital over three nights on August 8, 9 and 12, with thousands having flocked to Edinburgh for the occasion. Many of those didn’t even have tickets to the concert, but just didn’t want to miss out on the chance to soak up the atmosphere and singalong (albeit from a distance) to the band’s iconic hits.

We asked those of our readers who were lucky enough to see Oasis at Murrayfield to send in their pictures, and we received hundreds of brilliant photos from across the three nights.

We’ve put together 100 of those into a bumper fan gallery so take a look through and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Kelly Geddes waiting for the concert to begin with her husband David and parents Sandra and Graham.

1. Family photo

Scott Roberts with his wife Dale and two daughters Faith and Jenna waiting for Oasis to come on stage.

2. Family night out

Marc Clugston and his wife Lynn had a 'biblical' night watching Oasis at Murrayfield.

3. Big smiles

Megan Tyrell and her fiance Scott Gibson came prepared with bucket hats.

4. Getting ready

