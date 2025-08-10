Thousands flocked to Murrayfield on Friday and Saturday as Oasis played their first two shows in the city. They’ll take to the stage one more time on Tuesday, August 12, before heading to Dublin to continue the Live ‘25 Tour.

Bucket hats have been out in force in the Scottish capital over that last few days, with pubs and restaurants having been packed out with fans of the Manchester band who were soaking up the atmosphere before heading to the gigs.

We asked our readers to send in photos from the shows and wow, did they deliver with more than 200 photos having been shared with us.

Unfortunately we can’t include every one in our gallery, but here is a selection of great photos from the Oasis concerts in Edinburgh on August 8 and 9.

1 . Rock 'N' Roll Stars Lucy Conn, her husband John, brother Ally and mum Catherine travelled through from Glasgow to see Oasis take to the stage at Murrayfield on Saturday night. | Lucy Conn Photo Sales

2 . Bucket hats at the ready Claire Smith, Bryan Stewart, Gemma Muir and Laura Smith gearing up to see the Gallagher brothers at Murrayfield. | Laura Smith Photo Sales

3 . First gig fans It was a special night for 11-year-old Daniel Cornet who can now say Oasis at Murrayfield was his first ever concert. His mum Louise Paton told us Oasis was also her first ever concert back in 1996. | Louise Paton Photo Sales

4 . One for the books Charlene Cunningham had the 'best day of her life' taking her son Nathan McCormick to see Oasis at Murrayfield for his first ever concert. | Charlene Cunningham Photo Sales