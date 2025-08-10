36 incredible fan photos from first two Edinburgh Oasis concerts at Murrayfield

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Aug 2025, 14:42 BST

Oasis fans are on a high after the band’s first two shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

Thousands flocked to Murrayfield on Friday and Saturday as Oasis played their first two shows in the city. They’ll take to the stage one more time on Tuesday, August 12, before heading to Dublin to continue the Live ‘25 Tour.

Bucket hats have been out in force in the Scottish capital over that last few days, with pubs and restaurants having been packed out with fans of the Manchester band who were soaking up the atmosphere before heading to the gigs.

We asked our readers to send in photos from the shows and wow, did they deliver with more than 200 photos having been shared with us.

Unfortunately we can’t include every one in our gallery, but here is a selection of great photos from the Oasis concerts in Edinburgh on August 8 and 9.

Lucy Conn, her husband John, brother Ally and mum Catherine travelled through from Glasgow to see Oasis take to the stage at Murrayfield on Saturday night.

1. Rock 'N' Roll Stars

Lucy Conn, her husband John, brother Ally and mum Catherine travelled through from Glasgow to see Oasis take to the stage at Murrayfield on Saturday night. | Lucy Conn

Claire Smith, Bryan Stewart, Gemma Muir and Laura Smith gearing up to see the Gallagher brothers at Murrayfield.

2. Bucket hats at the ready

Claire Smith, Bryan Stewart, Gemma Muir and Laura Smith gearing up to see the Gallagher brothers at Murrayfield. | Laura Smith

It was a special night for 11-year-old Daniel Cornet who can now say Oasis at Murrayfield was his first ever concert. His mum Louise Paton told us Oasis was also her first ever concert back in 1996.

3. First gig fans

It was a special night for 11-year-old Daniel Cornet who can now say Oasis at Murrayfield was his first ever concert. His mum Louise Paton told us Oasis was also her first ever concert back in 1996. | Louise Paton

Charlene Cunningham had the 'best day of her life' taking her son Nathan McCormick to see Oasis at Murrayfield for his first ever concert.

4. One for the books

Charlene Cunningham had the 'best day of her life' taking her son Nathan McCormick to see Oasis at Murrayfield for his first ever concert. | Charlene Cunningham

