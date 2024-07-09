Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “thriving” West Lothian dessert parlour known for its mouth-watering treats is up for grabs.

Sweet Way to Heaven, located at East Main Street in Armadale, has built a loyal following for its freshly baked cookies, fluffy waffles, homemade pancakes, milkshakes, and ice-cream sundaes.

An advert for the business of RightBiz says: “I am delighted to present to you our thriving dessert parlour, which is currently available as a leasehold. This profitable venture, established over two years and seven months ago, provides a prime opportunity for anyone with a keen interest in the hospitality industry.

“The dessert parlour has an advantageous location in the town centre of Armadale, West Lothian, making it an accessible and popular spot for customers. It has been efficiently operational, delivering treats via prominent food delivery platforms 'Just Eat' and 'Scoffable'. In addition to these channels, we've established a personal website designed specifically to broaden the business scope and reach a large customer base.”

The advert continues: “The well-appointed premises are included in the leasehold sale price of £50,000. This total consists of all current stock, and a new lease will be provided to the successful purchaser. As a fully fitted, up-and-running operation, this business presents an excellent opportunity.

“Furthermore, its manageable size makes it an ideal establishment for those seeking to venture into the sector. With proximity to local amenities further enhancing its appeal, this established dessert parlour holds great potential for future growth and success.”