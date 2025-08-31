A new campaign has been launched to reopen Edinburgh's South Sub rail line with tram trains which could also run on the city's tramlines.

Supporters say services on the rail line - where regular passenger services were scrapped in 1962 - could then link into the proposed new North-South tramline from Granton to the Royal Infirmary and beyond.

And they believe the plan to use tram trains makes the idea of bringing the South Sub back into operation more practical than ever before.

A tram at Murrayfield, which would become a crucial link point for the South Sub with the tramline | supplied

It comes after a well-received study by civil engineering postgraduates at Heriot-Watt University earlier this year set out detailed proposals on how a reopened South Sub line could work, with four tram trains an hour in each direction and a total of 11 stations, including five new ones, along the route.

Rob Falcon, chair of the new campaign group Tram Train Edinburgh, said linking the South Sub and the North-South tramline would allow people to make all sorts of journeys between different parts of the city where there were currently no easy links.

A tram train operating in Sheffield | supplied

He said: "All of us want the North-South tram proposal to go ahead and we think the South Sub proposal is extremely complementary to that.

"So there would be a connection station at Cameron Toll, you would be able to make journeys from the west or east by the South Sub, change there and go to the hospital or equally you'd be able to go from Princes Street or Newington down that North-South tram route, change there and go to Fort Kinnaird - so it provides a lot of interesting additional connections."

City transport convener Stephen Jenkinson has also said he sees the two schemes as complementing one another.

The South Sub opened in 1884 and had seven stations along the route, but closed to passengers in 1962 as part of the notorious Beeching cuts which axed countless local rail lines across the UK. Today it is used only for freight and occasionally as a diversion route.

The campaign group says Network Rail has confirmed that the line has the capacity for a frequent tram train service.

In a briefing paper, the group says: “Campaigners have argued for the reopening of this useful public transport corridor for many years - but the adoption of tram train technology now makes the proposal far more practical than previously.

"The proposal envisages tram trains running from a new station at Portobello which would be sited beside the existing mainline railway.

“Tram train services would be routed along the South Suburban railway (‘South Sub’) to the tram line at Murrayfield. From here the tram trains couldrun both East and West along the existing tram lines.

“The route of the South Sub runs East-West across the south side of the city. No clear road parallels the line and therefore it provides a unique additional route across town, not currently available to car or bus passengers. Journeys such as Craigmillar/Liberton to Tynecastle or Craiglockhart/Morningside to Fort Kinnaird, are currently complicated, time consuming and often involve passing through the centre of the city.

“The City Bypass is at capacity, with no options to improve it at reasonable cost. Many local journeys on the south side of Edinburgh could use trams on the South Sub rather than driving around the Bypass.”

The group says that since the rail track is already there, only minimal additional infrastructure is needed to bring the South Sub back into everyday use - a link into the existing tram lines at Murrayfield and infrastructure at Portobello for the tram train line to cross the existing road and rail routes to reach the proposed station site.

Mr Falcon said there were huge benefits from linking the South Sub and the North-South tramline, but that the South Sub would still be worthwhile in its own right.

He said: “If the money is not forthcoming for the North-South tram project at the moment, we would see medium-term value in reopening the South Sub line anyway because it provides different journey options. Once you've done that, I think it would be very difficult to argue against the North-South line. We think each can stand alone, but each would be be better with the other.”

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson gave his backing to further examination of the potential offered by the South Sub and suggested Network Rail was now more interested in the idea too.

He said: “Personally I can absolutely see the benefits of the South Sub as a complement to the tram. The work by the Heriot-Watt students brought it back to the table and I’m quite keen to keep exploring it.

“In the past I don’t think there have been particularly positive conversations between the council and Network Rail, but I think the pendulum has swung on that.”