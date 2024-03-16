CCTV captures bizarre moment man assembles drum kit and plays for traffic on Edinburgh City Bypass layby
Traffic flow on the Edinburgh City Bypass slowed down to a peculiar rhythm today when a man was spotted playing drums on the side of the road after his van broke down.
Shortly after 12pm, Traffic Scotland posted an unusual picture showing a man who appeared to have assembled a drum kit in a layby before putting on a show for the passing traffic. In the picture the man's broken-down vehicle can be seen with the hood up as he waits for assistance. At 12.45pm an update came in to advise drivers about the breakdown near the ‘Straiton Junction 1,2,1,2,3,4.’
Writing on X Transport Scotland said: “The broken down van has now moved and the drums have to beat it.” It is understood the incident did not cause any delays or disruption in the area.
The social media post left some wondering what was happening. One said: “Hope all is ok but what in the (road) to hell is going on??” Another added: “Can you not just tell him to beat it?”
