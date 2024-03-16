Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic flow on the Edinburgh City Bypass slowed down to a peculiar rhythm today when a man was spotted playing drums on the side of the road after his van broke down.

Shortly after 12pm, Traffic Scotland posted an unusual picture showing a man who appeared to have assembled a drum kit in a layby before putting on a show for the passing traffic. In the picture the man's broken-down vehicle can be seen with the hood up as he waits for assistance. At 12.45pm an update came in to advise drivers about the breakdown near the ‘Straiton Junction 1,2,1,2,3,4.’

A man was spotted playing the drums on the Edinburgh City Bypass today

Writing on X Transport Scotland said: “The broken down van has now moved and the drums have to beat it.” It is understood the incident did not cause any delays or disruption in the area.