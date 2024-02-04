Edinburgh traffic: Delays of up 30 minutes on the Edinburgh City Bypass following ‘multi vehicle collision’
Drivers are being urged to 'approach with caution'.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing ‘severe delays’ following a multi vehicle collision.
Traffic Scotland advised that the A720 is ‘partially blocked eastbound between Dreghorn and Lothianburn due to a road traffic incident’ and are urging drivers to ‘approach with caution.’
Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said the : “A720 eastbound is experiencing delays of approximately 20 minutes due to a multi vehicle collision. Westbound experiencing minimal delays. Please use alternative routes where possible and approach with care.”
The AA reported slightly longer delays and said the average speed in the area if 5mph. They said: “Severe delays of 25 minutes and delays increasing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound between M8 J1 (Hermiston Gait) and Dreghorn Link (Dreghorn Junction).”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.