Channel 4 has revealed Taskmaster series 14’s contestants ahead of its release later this month.

Hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne , the show welcomes five new stand-up comedians to battle for the Taskmaster trophy.

The synopsis for series 14 says: “Across the series, Greg will be presented with visual evidence of the competence, or otherwise, of this cross-section of comics trying to complete a range of tasks that may or may not be useful in everyday life. Can they find pleasure in construction equipment? Can they play billiards with yoga balls? And, most crucially, can they laminate?

“Following careful reflection, the Taskmaster will generously award points and kind words to the best and less points and less kind words to the less best.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taskmaster line up

As ever, Greg Davies will be perched on his regal throne as the Taskmaster while the show’s creator and executive producer, ‘Little’ Alex Horne introduces the challenges.

The five stand-ups to star in series 14 of Taskmaster are:

Dara O’Brien - Irish comedian who is best known for hosting Mock of the Week on BBC2

Fern Brady - as seen on Live at the Apollo on BBC1

John Kearns - Edinburgh Comedy Awards winner

Munya Chawawa - as seen in the BAFTA Nominated Race Around Britain, YouTube Originals

Sarah Millican - the South Shields award winning writer and comedian

When will Taskmaster air?

The new series will air on Channel 4 on Thursday 29 September.

Is there a trailer?

Yes - the trailer was revealed on Taskmaster’s official Twitter page:

What happened in Taskmaster series 13?

The 13th series of the comedy game show concluded in June and Sophie Duker was crowned the champion. She competed against Judi Love, Chris Ramsey, Bridget Christie and Ardal O’Hanlon.

A second Champion of Champions special aired later in the month, which brought back the winners from series six to ten to battle it out.

In the special, Richard Herring was declared the winner over Ed Gamble, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Kerry Godliman.