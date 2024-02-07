Chinese New Year in Edinburgh: How to claim free Asian food worth up to £10 with Deliveroo this year
and live on Freeview channel 276
20 Edinburgh restaurants will be giving away free food to celebrate Chinese New Year this weekend via the Deliveroo app.
To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Deliveroo has teamed up with 600 Asian restaurants across the UK to offer free and discounted items for people using the app. The Lunar New Year deals will begin tomorrow (Thursday, February 8) and continue over the weekend.
Customers can enjoy delicious money-saving deals by ordering on the Deliveroo app and bag themselves free items worth up to £10, including spring rolls, chicken wings and crispy pork when they spend between £15 and £35 at participating restaurants.
Sheng Goh, head of Chinese category at Deliveroo said: “We hope free food items and special deals from our partners across the UK will bring some added excitement to our customers celebrating the Lunar New Year at home. Whether it’s a free bubble tea or gyoza’s on the house, or up to 40 per cent off select dishes we hope to bring you some extra good fortune when delivering mouth-watering meals from your favourite Asian restaurants."
All discounts will be available from February 8 to February 11. Customers can order on Deliveroo today and place orders directly through the Deliveroo app or online.
MIJU
Free cheesecake worth £6.50 on orders over £30
Golden Tea Bubble Tea & Cakes
Free Matcha Snowflake Crisp worth £5.95 on orders over £25
San Chuan Chinese
Free vegetable spring rolls worth £8.50 on orders over £30
HongFu Noodle Bar
10 percent off on orders over £25
Casserole Wang Edinburgh
Free signature crispy pork worth £3 on orders over £30
Master Restaurant
Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5.80 on orders over £30
China Munchy Box
10 percent off on orders over £30
Street of Beijing
Free vegetable spring rolls worth £3.90 on orders over £30
Beijing Banquet
Free mini spring rolls worth £5.20 on orders over £30
Fusion Gourmet
Free salt & chilli chicken wings worth £7.90 on orders over £35
Seat @ Tokyo
10 percent off on orders over £20
Taste of Home
Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5.20 on orders over £35
Holyrood Restaurant
Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5 on orders over £30
Waterloo Bar Edinburgh
10 percent off on orders over £25
Ting Thai
Free Roti worth £3.20 on orders over £15
Holyrood Twenty
Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5 on orders over £30
10 percent off on orders over £30
Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5.80 on orders over £30
Free chicken curry worth £5 on orders over £30
Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5.80 on orders over £30