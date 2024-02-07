Watch more of our videos on Shots!

20 Edinburgh restaurants will be giving away free food to celebrate Chinese New Year this weekend via the Deliveroo app.

To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Deliveroo has teamed up with 600 Asian restaurants across the UK to offer free and discounted items for people using the app. The Lunar New Year deals will begin tomorrow (Thursday, February 8) and continue over the weekend.

Customers can enjoy delicious money-saving deals by ordering on the Deliveroo app and bag themselves free items worth up to £10, including spring rolls, chicken wings and crispy pork when they spend between £15 and £35 at participating restaurants.

Sheng Goh, head of Chinese category at Deliveroo said: “We hope free food items and special deals from our partners across the UK will bring some added excitement to our customers celebrating the Lunar New Year at home. Whether it’s a free bubble tea or gyoza’s on the house, or up to 40 per cent off select dishes we hope to bring you some extra good fortune when delivering mouth-watering meals from your favourite Asian restaurants."

All discounts will be available from February 8 to February 11. Customers can order on Deliveroo today and place orders directly through the Deliveroo app or online.

MIJU

Free cheesecake worth £6.50 on orders over £30

Golden Tea Bubble Tea & Cakes

Free Matcha Snowflake Crisp worth £5.95 on orders over £25

San Chuan Chinese

Free vegetable spring rolls worth £8.50 on orders over £30

HongFu Noodle Bar

10 percent off on orders over £25

Casserole Wang Edinburgh

Free signature crispy pork worth £3 on orders over £30

Master Restaurant

Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5.80 on orders over £30

China Munchy Box

10 percent off on orders over £30

Street of Beijing

Free vegetable spring rolls worth £3.90 on orders over £30

Beijing Banquet

Free mini spring rolls worth £5.20 on orders over £30

Fusion Gourmet

Free salt & chilli chicken wings worth £7.90 on orders over £35

Seat @ Tokyo

10 percent off on orders over £20

Taste of Home

Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5.20 on orders over £35

Holyrood Restaurant

Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5 on orders over £30

Waterloo Bar Edinburgh

10 percent off on orders over £25

Ting Thai

Free Roti worth £3.20 on orders over £15

Holyrood Twenty

Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5 on orders over £30

10 percent off on orders over £30

Free vegetable spring rolls worth £5.80 on orders over £30

Free chicken curry worth £5 on orders over £30