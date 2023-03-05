News you can trust since 1873
Christopher Cowin: Missing West Lothian man last seen in Bathgate is found safe and well, say police

Ginny Sanderson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 2:14pm

A man reported missing from a West Lothian town has been found, police say. An urgent appeal was launched to find Christopher Cowin, who had been missing since early on Sunday morning, March 5. The 29-year-old’s family said the disappearance was “very out of character”.

However, police released an update at around 2pm on Sunday afternoon stating Mr Cowin had been traced. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Christopher Cowin, 29, who had been missing from Bathgate since earlier this morning, Sunday, 5 March 2023, has been traced. Thanks very much for your assistance.”

Christopher Cowin, 29, has been found after going missing from Bathgate in West Lothian.
