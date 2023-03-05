A man reported missing from a West Lothian town has been found, police say. An urgent appeal was launched to find Christopher Cowin , who had been missing since early on Sunday morning, March 5. The 29-year-old’s family said the disappearance was “very out of character”.

However, police released an update at around 2pm on Sunday afternoon stating Mr Cowin had been traced. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Christopher Cowin, 29, who had been missing from Bathgate since earlier this morning, Sunday, 5 March 2023, has been traced. Thanks very much for your assistance.”