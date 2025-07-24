A comedian who was charged after a van was driven into the fence of a defence factory has been forced to cancel her Edinburgh Fringe show due to her bail conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Riddell, 42, was one of three women charged in connection with the incident, which saw a van allegedly driven into the perimeter of Leonardo UK's facility on Crewe Road North.

The Glaswegian comedian was charged alongside Allegra Fitzherbert, 34, of London, and Naomi Stubbs-Gorman, 31, of Glasgow. All three women made no pleas at the court hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Riddell’s show, titled How Do You Sleep at Night?, had been due to run for a month at the festival, which begins next week. She was set to perform an hour-long performance slot at Monkey Barrel at The Tron from July 28 until August 24.

On Tuesday, July 15, a van was driven into the fence of the Leonardo UK building in Edinburgh | Shut Down Leonardo

Riddell said in a social media post that she has no choice but to cancel the show as her bail conditions leave her unable to enter the city.

The post said: “Thanks to everyone who has shared my Edinburgh fringe show but unfortunately due to bail conditions I’m barred from Edinburgh for the foreseeable so I won't be doing my show. If you contact the venue you can get a refund.”

Many other notable comedians showed support for the post including Paul Black, Diona Doherty and Fern Brady.