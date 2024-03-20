Edinburgh missing: Growing concern for 14-year-old girl Julia Gradecka who has not been seen in four days
Police in Edinburgh say there are growing concerns for a missing teenager who was last seen four days ago.
Julia Gradecka, 14, was last seen around 6pm on Saturday, March 16, in the Thorndean Avenue area Bellshill. Julia lives in Edinburgh but has connections with Glasgow and Lanarkshire.
She is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, with medium length brown hair which is usually worn down. Julia was last seen wearing black jeans, black Crocs, a beige jumper and a black jacket.
Police are now appealing for information to help trace the missing 14-year-old who they say has not been in touch with anyone or been seen since the weekend.
If anyone has seen Julia or has any information as to her whereabouts, you can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3722 of the 16 March 2024.
