Police in Edinburgh say there are growing concerns for a missing teenager who was last seen four days ago.

Julia Gradecka, 14, was last seen around 6pm on Saturday, March 16, in the Thorndean Avenue area Bellshill. Julia lives in Edinburgh but has connections with Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

Julia Gradecka, 14, from Edinburgh, was last seen in Bellshill on Saturday, March 16

She is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, with medium length brown hair which is usually worn down. Julia was last seen wearing black jeans, black Crocs, a beige jumper and a black jacket.

Police are now appealing for information to help trace the missing 14-year-old who they say has not been in touch with anyone or been seen since the weekend.