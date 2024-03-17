Investigation into Peebles attack which left two men in hospital sees police arrest 15-year-old

Two of the victims required hospital treatment.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th Mar 2024, 17:39 GMT
Detectives investigating a serious assault which left two men in hospital have charged a 15-year-old boy.

Three men, aged 68, 40 and 21, were set upon in Eastgate, Peebles, at around 7.25pm on Friday, March 15. The 40-year-old victim suffered lacerations and was taken to Borders General Hospital. The 21-year-old was taken to the same hospital, while the 68-year-old did not require hospital treatment.

Three men were assaulted in Peebles.
Police launched a hunt for two teenagers who they believed were responsible for the attack and today arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the assaults.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

