An Edinburgh primary school is set to become ‘one of the greenest schools in the capital’ following a £10 million investment to retrofit its campus.

The City of Edinburgh Council appointed GRAHAM to carry out much-needed repair works at Brunstane Primary School, with works including new cladding on the external walls and roof, window replacement and curtain walling and a redecoration across the full building.

Artist impression of completed Brunstane Primary School | Architype

Works commenced last month and are expected to be completed in winter 2025. Serving the Brunstane and Portobello communities, the soon-to-be to carbon neutral school has a current roll of 263 and provides early learning and childcare for up to 96 children. The school will remain operational throughout the construction period, with temporary classrooms installed on site to ensure education is uninterrupted.

Gary Holmes, regional managing director at GRAHAM Building North, said: “The significant investment made by City of Edinburgh Council to modernise Brunstane Primary School will create a vibrant and inspiring education centre.

“GRAHAM has a proven track record of delivering best-in-class education facilities across Scotland and we’re proud to play a role in helping shape Edinburgh’s next generation of school environments which prioritise accessibility and sustainability.”

Councillor Joan Griffiths, education, children and families convener, said: “We have over 100 schools supporting thousands of pupils and we’re making every effort to make sure they are as welcoming, accessible, and sustainable as possible.

“Our £10 million investment in Brunstane Primary is a perfect example of this work, with energy efficiency improvements and repairs planned for the whole building. We have ambitious net zero aims as a city and this extends to upgrades to our schools, many of which are aging. I’m excited to see the difference this retrofitting roll out will make.”

The project will see an air source heat pump and electric heating system replace the existing gas network, with a rooftop installation of photovoltaic panels installed to boost the school’s sustainability credentials. Accessibility to the building will also be improved with the removal of existing steps and the introduction of new ramps to certain areas around the school.