Could you be the one to deliver Edinburgh Castle's new three-year Masterplan?

Historic Environment Scotland has posted an intriguing job advert for an Edinburgh Castle “Masterplan Project Manager” to lead the historic site in an “ambitious” direction for the next three years.

The successful applicant to this newly-created role will be paid between £57,760 and £67,022, on a fixed-term contract for three years.

Edinburgh Castle. Picture: Lesley Martin.

They will be responsible for the “direction and implementation of an ambitious, long-term masterplan for Edinburgh Castle,” the sparsely-worded job description explains.

This masterplan is intended to look at the castle and its operation in detail, in the medium and long terms.

Historic Environment Scotland were unable to provide any more detail as to the nature of any projects or changes to be undertaken as part of the masterplan.

The project manager will represent the plan within Historic Environment Scotland and when working with external stakeholders.

Edinburgh Castle. Picture: Jane Barlow.

A spokesperson from Historic Environment Scotland said: “As one of Scotland’s most visited and iconic attractions, welcoming over 3 million visitors annually, and playing a key role in the wider 2.3 billion that the heritage sector brings to Scotland’s economy annually, this role will help drive forward and deliver the castle’s contribution and story.

“Given the many areas that the castle contributes to from tourism to education, a key focus of the role will be working with stakeholders and providing the opportunity to help shape and contribute to this next chapter in the castle’s 900 year old story.”

The castle is currently doing good business, with record visitor numbers as Scotland’s top paid-for visitor attraction.

The aim of the masterplan is to secure that success well into the future.

Think you might have what it takes? Applicants for the role will need to have a degree, experience in managing high-profile programmes or projects, and an ability to build relationships.

They will also need to have the “passion, understanding and vision to deliver a world leading visitor experience” at Edinburgh Castle.

Applications are open until 16 September, and the successful candidate is expected to start before the end of this year.