A couple are planning on a wacky extension to their home - by installing a “fun” metal slide to exit their property.

Plans have been submitted by Steve and Muge Satman Weatherley to have the unique “stainless steel tubular slide” built onto the side of their £700,000 home in Gullane, East Lothian.

The unusual plans - that also include an external steel and glass staircase - are currently being weighed up by the local authority’s planning department.

A planning statement notes that views of the proposed slide at the five bedroom home would be limited by the existing boundary wall and screening.

The plans reads: “We are proposing a new glass and steel stair with a stainless steel tubular slide to allow access from the first floor terrace down to the existing garden.