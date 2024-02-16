News you can trust since 1873
Gullane couple submit wacky plans to install metal slide to side of home

The unusual plans are currently being weighed up by the local planning department.
By Alexander Lawrie
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:17 GMT
A couple are planning on a wacky extension to their home - by installing a “fun” metal slide to exit their property.

Plans have been submitted by Steve and Muge Satman Weatherley to have the unique “stainless steel tubular slide” built onto the side of their £700,000 home in Gullane, East Lothian.

The unusual plans - that also include an external steel and glass staircase - are currently being weighed up by the local authority’s planning department.

A planning statement notes that views of the proposed slide at the five bedroom home would be limited by the existing boundary wall and screening.

The plans reads: “We are proposing a new glass and steel stair with a stainless steel tubular slide to allow access from the first floor terrace down to the existing garden.

“This provides a more direct access from the main living spaces, without having to go through the main house, with the added benefit of bringing a little bit of fun and joy to young and old alike. The materials would be in keeping with the existing stainless steel and glazed balustrades to the terrace.”

