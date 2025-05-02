4 . Violent rapist subjected woman to 'horrific ordeal'

A violent rapist who subjected a 61-year-old woman to a ‘horrific ordeal’ after forcing his way into her Edinburgh home was jailed in April. Bradley Shand was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting the victim during a trial at Edinburgh’s High Court in February. The court heard that the victim had been watching television alone on January 9, 2023, when she was disturbed by a banging sound. She then found Shand kicking and smashing a door at the property before he forced his way inside. The 23-year-old took the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling the police before raping and sexually assaulting her in what police described as a ‘horrific ordeal’. The Crown Office said the woman was left ‘injured and extremely distressed’ by the attack. Shand fled the scene but was stopped by a police officer a short time later, who saw that he had blood on his hand and wrist. Shand appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on April 15 where he was handed an extended 12 year sentence, with 10 years in custody. His name has also been added to the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely. A non-harassment order, banning Shand from contacting or attempting to contact the victim, was also granted for a 15-year period. | COPFS