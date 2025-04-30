Driver who inhaled laughing gas and killed Edinburgh woman while speeding in car is jailed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Washe Manyatelo appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, April 30, where he was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for causing the death of Edinburgh pensioner Annette Dixon in 2023.
He was also sentenced for a road traffic offence and a drugs offence, having pleaded guilty at a previous hearing.
The fatal crash happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August, 26, 2023. Manyatelo was driving a black Mercedes C-Class in Stevenson Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and struck Annette Dixon while she was walking. The 70-year-old was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died a short time later.
It is reported that a search of Manyatelo’s vehicle led to the recovery of deflated balloons and a nitrous oxide canister.
Road Policing Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “I hope this sentencing brings closure and some comfort for the family and friends of the woman who died.“This kind of driving is not tolerated. Manyatelo showed complete disregard for the law and his reckless actions highlight the devastating consequences of dangerous driving and the lasting impact it has on those involved.”