3 . Rugby manager sent indecent photos

A Scottish Rugby youth team manager who sent schoolboy players indecent images and made sexual comments to them has been placed on the sex offenders register. Steven Dyer sent the boys sexual videos and pictures while they were part of a Scotland international youth squad on a training camp a trip in Wales in 2023. Dyer posted a video of him urinating along with a second clip of him licking his finger in a provocative manner to a group Snapchat account the young boys had access to. The 27-year-old hotel manager was caught when a shocked parent of one victim became aware of the online messages and contacted a teacher at the child’s school in Edinburgh. Dyer was suspended by the sport’s governing body Scottish Rugby and was sacked from his job with Lloyds Banking Group. He denied the allegations and claimed the communication was part of “rugby banter” and what he had sent to the WhatsApp group was “nothing of a sexual nature”. But the youth team boss was found guilty of three offences of intentional indecent communication between February and October 2023 following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in February. Returning to court for sentencing on March 7, Dyer, from Newton St Boswalls, Scottish Borders, escaped custody and was instead placed on community payback order involving a nine month supervision order and 200 hours of unpaid work. Dyer will also be electronically tagged and have to stay within his home between 7pm and 7am for three months and was issued with non-harassment orders banning him from having any contact with the three victims for two years. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years. | Alexander Lawrie