13 criminals who were handed sentences in Edinburgh courts in August

4 . Man convinced autistic schoolgirl to send him sexual videos

A care home nurse who convinced an autistic schoolgirl to send him intimate videos of herself engaging in a sexual act was spared a jail sentence by “the narrowest of margins” in August. David Marsh, 60, coerced the “vulnerable” victim to record herself and send him the shocking footage after making contact with her on the Snapchat app. Marsh was also found to have downloaded thousands of horrific child abuse images and videos - including victims as young as two-years-old - to his mobile phones when police raided his home last year. The nurse was subsequently forced to move from his home after his car was vandalised and residents staged a protest outside his property following press coverage of the case. Marsh, from Dunbar, East Lothian, admitted both offences during a hearing at the capital’s sheriff court in July and returned to the dock for sentencing on August 7. Sheriff Fergus Thomson said after reading the reports and hearing the defence case he had “concluded in all the circumstances by the narrowest of margins that there is an alternative to custody here”. Marsh was placed under the supervision of the social work department for 12 months and ordered to carry out the maximum term allowed of 300 hours of unpaid work. Sheriff Thomson also placed the nurse on the sex offenders register for 12 months and issued a conduct requirement involving internet restrictions and a ban on contact with children under 18. The sheriff added Marsh’s would be passed to Scottish Ministers for inclusion on the list of those banned from working with children and vulnerable adults in the future. | Alexander Lawrie