A Fife councillor who groomed and sexually abused a vulnerable teenage girl has been jailed for 27 months.

David Graham, 43, was sentenced at the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 19, after being found guilty of sexual offences at the same court last month. Graham’s offending took place across various locations in Fife and Edinburgh between February and August 2023.

The court heard how the former councillor targeted his victim at various locations including his office, home address and in his car over a six-month period. A police investigation was launched after a member of the public became concerned about Graham’s behaviour towards the girl. Graham has been added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Detective Inspector Graham Watson, of the child abuse investigation unit in Glenrothes, said: "Graham is a manipulative individual who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim. He was well-known and abused his position of power when the offending took place.

David Graham was jailed for 27 months after being found guilty of sexual offences on July 23 | Police Scotland

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime and would encourage anyone affected to report it. Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, no matter how much time has passed, with support from our specially trained officers and partner agencies.”

Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “David Graham saw an opportunity to systematically groom and sexually abuse a vulnerable young girl, who had the right to be safe in his company.

“He cynically and deliberately took advantage of an unbalanced power dynamic to commit these offences over the course of several months.

“Graham has now been held accountable following this prosecution, and I give thanks to the victim for giving evidence which helped secure this conviction. I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to report it when you feel ready.”