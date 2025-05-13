East Lothian pensioner appears in court after exposing himself at coastal car parks
Robert Cockburn was seen pulling his trousers down and exposing his buttocks at two coastal car parks in East Lothian last week.
Cockburn, 77, committed a breach of the peace by conducting himself in a disorderly manner and loitering in a public place with his trousers down at the areas in Longniddry.
The OAP was reported to the police following the incident on Friday May 9 and spent the weekend in custody before appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Cockburn, of Links View, Port Seton, pleaded guilty to the offence and was admonished and warned of his future behaviour by Sheriff Peter McCormack.
Cockburn pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner and did pull his trousers down, loiter in a public place with his trousers down, expose his buttocks and commit a breach of the peace at Car Park 1 and Car Park 2, Longniddry Bents, East Lothian, on May 9 this year.