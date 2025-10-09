The former chief executive of HIV Scotland, who is accused of embezzling funds from the charity, has failed to show up to court for trial.

Nathan Sparling, 35, was due to appear in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Thursday, October 9, in relation to him allegedly embezzling a total of £15,984.60 from the now-defunct organisation.

Prosecutor Mark Keane told the court Sparling’s defence agent was no longer representing him and the Crown was seeking a warrant for the former chief executive’s arrest.

Mr Keane said: “I spoke to Mr Scullion who is representing the accused yesterday and he has withdrawn from acting on the basis he has not been paid and the accused has not been in touch.

“In the circumstances I am moving for a warrant, My Lord.”

Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss granted the Crown motion and issued a non-appearance warrant for Sparling’s arrest.

HIV Scotland was registered as a charity in 2003 with the aim to further educate the public about the health of those diagnosed with HlV and related conditions, A petition to wind up the organisation was presented to the Court of Session in May 2023 after losing a large number of its trustees.

Sparling, of Bridgeton, Glasgow, previously worked as a campaign manager with the Scottish National Party and is currently a director with several companies.

He is alleged to have embezzled £15,984.60 while employed as chief executive of HIV Scotland at York Place, Edinburgh, between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2021.