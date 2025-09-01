Edinburgh man appears in court accused of murder following the death of a woman in Restalrig
Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property at the city’s Restalrig Avenue at around 1am on Thursday, August 28.
Forty-three-year-old Ndata Bobb was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, where she died a short time later.
Momodou Bobb appeared in the dock at the capital’s sheriff court today, Monday, September 1, where he faced a single allegation of murder.
Bobb, 55, made no plea during the private petition hearing and he was remanded in custody. The case was committed for further examination.
The accused man, whose address was only given as Edinburgh, is due to appear back at court within eight days.