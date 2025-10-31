A Hibs cup-winning legend has avoided a road ban after he was caught speeding at nearly twice the limit on a busy Edinburgh road.

Darren McGregor was clocked reaching speeds up to 75mph as he drove a powerful motorcycle along the A8 Glasgow Road near to the capital’s airport earlier this year.

McGregor, 40, pulled out into the outside lane to overtake traffic at speed but was being followed by an unmarked police car that detected he was travelling too fast.

The officers pulled the former Easter Road star over as he had exceeded the road limit of 40mph on February 27 this year.

McGregor failed to appear in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday but defence lawyer Nigel Bruce lodged a guilty plea to an amended charge of speeding in his absence.

Mr Bruce told the court the road’s speed limit had recently been reduced from 50mph to 40mph and his client was “a football coach at the present time” and could not attend as he was working.

The Crown agreed to amend the complaint that was initially labelled as a dangerous driving offence down to one of exceeding the speed limit.

The court heard McGregor, of Liberton, Edinburgh, was riding the motorbike along the A8 near to the airport in the direction of the city centre when he was seen pulling out into lane two.

An unmarked police car was travelling behind the ex-footballer and recorded him reaching a top speed of 75mph.

Sheriff Joseph Stewart sentenced McGregor to have four penalty points placed on his driving licence and ordered him to pay a fine of £370 to be paid within 28 days.

McGregor is the current head coach of the Leith club’s under 18 team and led the young Hibees team to the CAS Elite Under-18 league title last season.

The former defender had two spells with Cowdenbeath before playing for St Mirren for four years between 2010 and 2014.

He then signed for Rangers and played with the Ibrox club for one season before joining his boyhood club Hibernian in 2015. McGregor helped the Easter Road club lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in 114 years in 2016 before winning the Scottish Championship and promotion back to the top flight the following year.