Two former nuns are standing trial accused of carrying out violent campaigns of abuse against youngsters at two Scots children’s homes.

Eileen McElhinney, 78, and Carol Buirds, 75, are facing allegations of assault and causing several children unnecessary suffering and injury to their health at homes run by the Catholic order the Sisters of Nazareth.

Retired children’s home employee Dorothy Kane, 68, is also on trial alongside the former nuns accused of the cruel and unnatural treatment of children and assault.

All the allegations are said to have been committed at Nazareth House in Lasswade, Midlothian, Nazareth House in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and an unknown address in Dunbar, East Lothian between 1972 and 1981.

The three women appeared together in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 28, on the first day of the trial that is expected to last up to five weeks.

Crown witness Alice Campbell told the jury she was employed as a 15-year-old to help care for the children at Nazareth House in Lasswade in 1974. Mrs Campbell told the court the home was split into four units of between 10 and 20 children and described several incidents where she believed McElhinney, known as Sister Mary Eileen at the time, had abused children at the home.

The retired social care worker, 67, said on one occasion she had found an 18-month-old child lying in a bed with their hands tied behind their back.

She said: “He cried when I went in [to the room] and we had been told not to get him up, that Sister Eileen would do it. I went in anyway just to get a wee cuddle and because he cried I went over and I thought he would sit up but he didn’t.

“I pulled the covers back and he was lying on his back with his hands behind his back and they were tied behind his back. I untied him and we went to Sister Eileen and she said we had been told not to go to him. We asked ‘why are his hands tied?’ and she said it was because he was scratching.”

The witness said she and another employee reported the incident to the Mother Superior of the care home but their concerns were “dismissed” and nothing was ever done.

Mrs Campbell said she had witnessed McElhinney slap a three-year-old child to the face and heard her strike another child with a shoe. She also described an incident where she discovered a young child “shivering” while he sat in a bath of cold water after he had wet himself during the night.

She said: “I told him to get out of the bath but he said he was to stay there until Sister Eileen came.”

When asked by prosecutor Connor Muir why she had not taken the child out of the cold bath, Mrs Campbell said: “You have to understand I was brought up a Catholic and I would never in a million years have challenged a priest or a nun.

“I feel to my shame, my utter shame, now that I’m older that I did I nothing and turned my back on them.”

A second witness told the trial he had been resident at Nazareth House in Lasswade from a newborn baby to around 12-years-old. The man said he believed the nun in charge of him as an older child was “Sister Irene” but admitted he could have misremembered the name due to the passage of time and her name may have been Sister Eileen.

The man, now in his 60s, told the jury on one occasion the nun had made him cry by roughly using a comb on his hair and a second incident had seen the nun assault him in an unprovoked attack.

He said: “I was on my own and Sister Irene (sic) came in [to the dormitory] and she hit me and I fell to the ground between two bunk beds. She followed that up with kicks and then put her hands on the bunk beds and jumped on me several times.”

The man, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, said the assault left him “crying” and “trying to protect myself” while on the ground.

McElhinney, from Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, is alleged to have carried out four offences of cruel and unnatural treatment and two of assault between November 1972 and January 1975.

Buirds, known as Sister Carmel Rose at the time, is facing 11 charges of cruel and unnatural treatment and eight offences of assault allegedly carried out between September 1975 and May 1981.

The pensioner, from Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, is claimed to have assaulted children under her care including rubbing urine-soaked bedding into their heads, forcing soap into their mouths and making one chew on cigarettes.

She is also alleged to have made youngsters take cold showers, force food into one child’s mouth causing them to vomit and then ordering them eat the sick.

Kane, from Lasswade, Midlothian, is facing three charges of cruel and unnatural treatment and one of assault allegedly carried out against four children between March 1980 and August 1981.

She is alleged to have reported one child to staff members after supplying him with cigarettes in the knowledge he would be punished “with the result he was forced to drink washing up liquid and slapped on the head”.

The trial in front of Sheriff Iain Nicol continues.