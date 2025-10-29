One of Edinburgh’s most popular pizza restaurants has teased customers of plans to open a new restaurant in Leith.

Civerinos, which has four venues in Edinburgh, took to social media hinting that a new venue will ‘soon’ be opened in the north of the city. Writing on Instagram, the team said: “Leith…. You’re getting it. Tavern style Newhaven pizza, slices & pannuzo. Can you guess where though?“

Civerinos is famous for its ‘iconic American pizza styles’ including New York slices ‘to the thin, blistered crusts of New Haven, the crispy, caramelised edges of Detroit, and the deep, indulgent layers of Chicago.’ Over the years the chain has won countless awards including being named as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the world by Time Out magazine earlier this year.

A new Civerinos is ‘coming soon’ to the north of Edinburgh | contributed

In its description of Civerinos' Italian sausage pizza, Time Out said: “Scotland probably isn’t the first place that springs to mind when you think about pizza, but hear me out: with its chewy crusts, coal-fired bases, sweet-but-tangy marinara sauce and carefully curated toppings, I’d argue this New Haven-style pizza joint is up there with some of the best slices you’ll ever shove down your gob.”

Reacting to the news about the new restaurant, one local said ‘look what we are getting!’ with another adding ‘goodbye ALL my money.’

In another social media post, the pizza company said the new shop will be opening in 2025. No official announcement on the location or opening date has been made at this time.

Civerinos currently has restaurants and slice bars in Hunter Square, Forrest Road, Stockbridge and Portobello, with a further two venues at Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho and another in Glasgow.