A man who has legally changed his name to Lucifer Of-Darkness has had his case call in court - on Friday the 13th.

Mr Of-Darkness is said to have attacked a man by repeatedly punching him to the head during an alleged incident at Waverley train station in Edinburgh.

The 41-year-old, formerly known as Berkani Nahim, is alleged to have caused severe injury to Christopher Jamieson on May 29 this year.

There were raised eyebrows and wry smiles when lawyer Julie Torley informed Sheriff Derek O’Carroll her client had officially changed his name during a hearing at the capital’s sheriff court on Friday.

Ms Torley said: “This gentleman is in custody. Firstly My Lord, he has legally changed his name to Lucifer Of-Darkness, by deed poll. That’s his official name. First name is Lucifer, and second name is Of-Darkness.”

Sheriff O’Carroll smiled and asked: “Is the Of capitalised?” Ms Torley replied: “Yes, and there is a hyphen between the Of and Darkness.”

Sheriff O’Carroll added: “So is his surname Darkness, or Of-Darkness?” The defence agent said: “Of-Darkness.”

The sheriff asked fiscal depute Corrie Laouadie to officially amend the complaint to feature the accused’s new name. The case was continued to trial later this month and Lucifer Of-Darkness, who was not brought to court, was remanded in custody.