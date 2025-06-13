A pensioner has been caught spying on a woman while she used a toilet at a McDonald’s takeaway - just four months after he was sentenced for a similar offence.

David Levenson was spotted peering over the cubicle and watching the victim urinating at the fast food outlet at Cameron Toll Shopping Centre in Edinburgh in August last year. The disgusted woman was said to have looked up and seen “a flash of white hair” as the sleazy 73-year-old attempted to conceal himself within the cubicle.

Levenson, from the city’s Broughton area, fled the area but was quickly identified by cops after he was caught on the restaurant’s CCTV system. The OAP has now been warned he faces a jail sentence after pleading guilty to concealing himself within the McDonald’s toilets and watching the woman urinate when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Gillian Koren told the court the victim attended the McDonald’s outlet at the capital’s Cameron Toll Shopping Centre with her children at around 12.30pm on August 11 last year.

Ms Koren said while waiting on her family’s food order to be prepared the woman used the toilet facilities. The fiscal said: “When [the woman] was using the toilet she became aware of shadows on the floor coming from above her and she saw the accused’s head shoot down and saw a flash of white hair.

“She was shaken and appalled by the incident and she immediately left the cubicle area. The accused was seen, after being discovered by [the woman], to quickly leave the toilet area. The witness spoke to staff and the police were contacted immediately.”

Officers attended at the restaurant and soon identified Levenson after viewing CCTV footage of him fleeing the scene. Solicitor Kirsty Harper asked the court to grant her client bail due to him being the carer for his “frail” long term partner and remanding him in custody would be “a punitive measure on her”.

Sheriff John Cook said: “This is a particularly serious matter having regard to the fact you have an analogous previous conviction for it. A custodial sentence is very much at the forefront of the court’s mind in light of that.”

Sheriff Cook noted Levenson was already subject to the requirements of the sex offenders register and said his name would again be added for this conviction. Sentence was deferred to next month.

Levenson gave the middle finger sign and swore at the waiting press as he left the court building following his guilty plea.

The OAP was caught carrying out a similar act at a McDonald’s in the capital’s city centre in August 2023 and handed himself into police following a public appeal. He admitted the offence when he appeared in court last March and was sentenced four weeks later - just four months before carrying out his latest offence.

On that occasion Levenson was placed on the sex offenders register for 12 months and ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.