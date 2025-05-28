The approval of plans for a new hotel next to Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll has been hailed as a clear vote of confidence in the future of the shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 109-bedroom hotel on Liberton Road was given the go-ahead by the city council’s development management sub-committee on Wednesday, which voted six to three to grant the planning application.

The hotel is intended to cater for business and leisure tourists but also people visiting the nearby Royal Infirmary and Sick Kids Hospital. And the developers say it has been designed to blend in with the proposed North-South tramline between Granton and the BioQuarter which would run close by. And the hotel will also have a direct pathway to the shopping centre.

The new Cameron Toll hotel, as seen from Liberton Road. | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee asked for a minor change to reduce oversight of the neighbouring Dunedin School by using frosted glass in the windows of the restaurant, which the developers said they were happy to support.

The development is seen as the first part of a masterplan for Cameron Toll to give it more of a “town centre” feel with shopping and leisure and even new housing.

Andrew Moffat, managing director of Hunter REIM, who are behind the development, said: “We’re obviously delighted that the proposals were approved.

“This is a very clear vote of confidence in Cameron Toll and in its future. We see these proposals as the first step in much more substantial investment in Cameron Toll, which has a much brighter future because of today’s decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to bringing forward those proposals in due course as part of a wider public consultation on the future vision for improving Cameron Toll, following discussions with local partners including Dunedin School.

“We will move forward with the appointment of a contractor to deliver the new hotel, which when open will boost tourism and encourage tourists to travel beyond the city centre to enjoy much more of what Edinburgh has to offer.”

He thanked the committee for its careful consideration of the proposals. “I’d also like to say that we’ll happily accept the condition to reduce the oversight of our neighbour Dunedin School. We will continue to work in partnership with Dunedin School and all of our neighbours to minimise any negative impacts that the construction work may cause.”

Cameron Toll Shopping Centre opened in 1984 and was often referred to by the name of the anchor store at that time, Savacentre. Sainsbury’s is now the anchor tenant at Cameron Toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre has operated successfully since 1984, but with changes in shopping trends and the growth on online shopping it is facing an increasingly challenging trading environment. The plans brought forward by Hunter REIM and their partners Franklin Templeton are described as seeking to invest and raise the quality of Cameron Toll to create a vibrant and sustainable centre and facilities.

The centre has invested heavily in sustainability with 330 rooftop solar panels providing renewable energy to the centre year-round.

And through the Cameron Toll Community Fund, the centre has given grant funding to a wide range of local groups in the area including Prestonfield Neighbourhood Project, Edinburgh South Women’s Cricket Team, Gilmerton Community Centre and the Craigmillar Literacy Trust.