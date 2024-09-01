Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers at an Edinburgh shopping centre faced 40-minute queues to get out of the car park because of roadworks nearby.

Shoppers heading home after a trip to Cameron Toll shopping centre on Sunday afternoon were caught in long hold-ups due to the partial closure of the Cameron Toll roundabout for the second time in a few months.

Shoppers faced long delays trying to get home from Cameron Toll | Neil Johnstone

On August 26, Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) began "critical repairs" which involve an eight-week closure of the roundabout between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road. It comes after several legs of the roundabout were shut for three months earlier this year following the discovery of a collapsed culvert underneath the road.

One angry customer said: "It took at least 40 minutes just to get out of the car park. One section of the roundabout is closed and that means there is only one lane coming out of the Cameron Toll car park exit. It was tailing all the way back and going so slowly in both directions.

"It was extremely frustrating to be going through this again because we had aroud three months of closures which led to these sorts of congestion problems. I understand the traffic is not like this all the time, but when you're driving with children and it takes you 40 minutes or more to leave a car park it's not ideal."