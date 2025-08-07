A care home nurse who convinced an autistic schoolgirl to send him intimate videos of herself engaging in a sexual act has been spared a jail sentence by “the narrowest of margins”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Marsh, 60, coerced the “vulnerable” victim to record herself and send him the shocking footage after making contact with her on the Snapchat app.

Marsh was also found to have downloaded thousands of horrific child abuse images and videos - including victims as young as two-years-old - to his mobile phones when police raided his home last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nurse was subsequently forced to move from his home after his car was vandalised and residents staged a protest outside his property following press coverage of the case. Marsh, from Dunbar, East Lothian, admitted both offences during a hearing at the capital’s sheriff court last month and returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday.

Solicitor Iain Tweedie, defending, told the court his client was now engaging with the sex offenders organisation Stop It Now and hopes to return to his home in the near future.

Mr Tweedie said Marsh had been forced out of the property he shares with a relative after windows were smashed and his car was attacked by a gang.

David Marsh outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

The lawyer said the vehicle has been written off and Marsh’s relative has had to have CCTV cameras installed in a bid to prevent further incidents at the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Fergus Thomson said after reading the reports and hearing the defence case he had “concluded in all the circumstances by the narrowest of margins that there is an alternative to custody here”.

Marsh was placed under the supervision of the social work department for 12 months and ordered to carry out the maximum term allowed of 300 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Thomson also placed the nurse on the sex offenders register for 12 months and issued a conduct requirement involving internet restrictions and a ban on contact with children under 18. The sheriff added Marsh’s would be passed to Scottish Ministers for inclusion on the list of those banned from working with children and vulnerable adults in the future.

Previously the court was told police raided Marsh’s home after receiving intelligence a Snapchat account accessing the child abuse images had been traced to the property on August 6 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiscal depute Matthew Miller said “a number of mobile phones and devices were seized” during the raid and a total of 2448 images and videos were discovered.

The court heard hundreds of the images had been rated at Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum - and the total run time of the videos was more than four hours. The images and videos involved the sexual abuse of male and female children aged between two and 15-years-old.

Mr Miller said Snapchat logs were also found that showed Marsh had been in contact with a 12-year-old girl who was described as being “vulnerable” and suffering from autism.

The court was told the devices contained videos of the child engaging in solo sexual activity that she had been coerced into sending to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was also informed Marsh, who is currently staying in a hostel at an unknown location, is a father of two and is employed as a nurse practitioner at a residential care home.

Marsh pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home between October 7, 2018 and October 6 last year. He also admitted to intentionally causing a child, who had not attained the age of 13, to participate in sexual activity and did request images of her masturbating and send them to him between January 3 and October 28, 2021.