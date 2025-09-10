An Edinburgh barber who carried out savage campaigns of violent abuse against four women has been jailed for five years and banned from contacting his victims for life.

David John Appleby, 47, attacked his former partners by punching, kicking and strangling them at his Edinburgh home over a 16 year period.

Appleby headbutted and repeatedly stamped on the head of one victim, left a second woman unconscious after he twisted a necklace around her neck and jammed the head of a third woman in a door.

Appleby, who owns the Gorgie Road Barbers business, threatened to shave off the hair of one terrified woman and another was left with permanent scarring to her face after the violent brute pushed on to a weights bench. He also threw a glass bottle at a woman and poured alcohol over her head, issued threats to kill a second victim and was said to have racially abused a third.

All the violent domestic abuse offences took place at two addresses in the Dalry area of the capital and occurred on various occasions between January 2003 and December 2019.

Appleby denied all the allegations against him but was found guilty of 10 charges on indictment including assaulting women to the danger of their life by a jury following an eight day trial at the capital’s sheriff court last month.

Following the verdict, Appleby was remanded in custody and he returned to the dock for sentencing on Wednesday, where Advocate David Taylor said his client “maintains his position at trial”.

Mr Taylor said Appleby admitted drug use had been an issue in his life but now describes himself as “a changed man” in relation to his substance misuse. The lawyer told the court Appleby is a father of four and the future of his barber business is now “at risk” due to a custodial sentence being imposed.

Mr Taylor added Appleby had helped his local community by raising thousands of pounds for charity through his business and has sponsored children’s football teams.

Sheriff Iain Nicol said the social work report had stated Appleby had “minimised much of your behaviour” and his offending has had “a long lasting and possibly lifelong negative effect” on the lives of the women involved.

Sheriff Nicol said: “The evidence during trial was clear and the offences involved four of your former partners with the offending spanning a 16 year period.

“The seriousness of the offences is extremely high in terms of your own culpability and harm caused or the potential harm that could have resulted. These offences were directed against women who were entitled to go about their life without fear of such abuse from the person they were in a relationship with.”

The sheriff added some of the victims required “professional psychological treatment” to recover from the attacks and said he “commended them for their bravery and fortitude for speaking up”.

Appleby, from Dalry, Edinburgh, was caged for five years across all charges and was handed non-harassment orders banning him from approaching or contacting all four victims for an indefinite period. Appleby was found guilty of charges of assault, assault to severe injury, assault to severe injury and danger to life, assault to injury and permanent disfigurement, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one charge under Section 1 of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2016.