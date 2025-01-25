Today, we look back at some of the many unsolved murders from Edinburgh and the surrounding area. These brutal crimes sent shockwaves through local communities when they happened, and the killers have eluded justice to this day.
The circumstances that led to the deaths of these locals are still to be fully determined, and while murder detectives will no doubt have their own theories, it's possible that many of the killers could still be hiding in plain sight amongst us.
Decades have passed since the murders on our list – but the victims’ families are still searching for answers.
1. 10 horrific Edinburgh unsolved murders
2. Helen Kane
It’s been over 50 years since Helen Kane was killed in Edinburgh, but the murder case remains unsolved. The 25-year-old Mum-of-four was found dead in a shallow building site near the Pleasance in 1970. Detectives determined that she died from head injuries after being hit with a slab. As part of their investigation into the murder, police interviewed World's End killer Angus Sinclair, and also considered whether there was any link to the Bible John killings, but the culprit was never identified. Photo: JPI
3. Elizabeth Mackintosh
While this murder didn't take place in the Capital, it involves a local woman. Elizabeth Mackintosh, who was originally from Edinburgh but emigrated to America, was killed at a seminary in Missouri in 1990. The 50-year-old student was found strangled and stabbed in the toilets of a chapel at the religious college. Earlier this year, detectives identified a suspect, a fellow student at the seminary who had argued with Elizabeth the day before her murder. However, he was not charged due to a lack of sufficient evidence, meaning the 33-year-old case remains a cold one. Detectives in America are hoping to soon bring charges in a 33-year-old cold case where an Edinburgh student was murdered in March 1990. Photo: NW
4. Sheila Anderson
Edinburgh police have been searching for Sheila Anderson's killer for 40 years, to no avail. The Mum-of-two, who was 29 when she was killed, was deliberately run over several times on April 7, 1983. Her body was found on the beach front at Gypsy Brae in Granton, only half an hour after she had been seen talking to a man outside a pub on West Granton Road. Police had a break through in 2008, when they found a DNA profile, but the case remains unsolved. Photo: TSPL