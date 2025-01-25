3 . Elizabeth Mackintosh

While this murder didn't take place in the Capital, it involves a local woman. Elizabeth Mackintosh, who was originally from Edinburgh but emigrated to America, was killed at a seminary in Missouri in 1990. The 50-year-old student was found strangled and stabbed in the toilets of a chapel at the religious college. Earlier this year, detectives identified a suspect, a fellow student at the seminary who had argued with Elizabeth the day before her murder. However, he was not charged due to a lack of sufficient evidence, meaning the 33-year-old case remains a cold one. Detectives in America are hoping to soon bring charges in a 33-year-old cold case where an Edinburgh student was murdered in March 1990. Photo: NW