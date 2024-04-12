12-year-old West Lothian speedway star could be 'forced to quit sport he loves’ after thieves steal bike
A young speedway rider from West Lothian may be forced to quit the sport after his bike was stolen.
The Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs said the bike was stolen alongside a van and other speedway equipment from the family of young Northern Junior League rider Liam Morris. The van has since been recovered.
An appeal is being made for the safe return of the items, which were taken from the Deans area of Livingston early on the morning of Wednesday, April 10.
Liam, aged 12, was a founding member of the Monarchs Speedway Academy in 2021, then progressing into the Armadale Angels Northern Junior League side, He is due to line up for the West Lothian Goaco Wildcats this season.
Keith Maben, Liam's dad, said: “The bike and the equipment are the biggest loss. If we can't get the equipment back, it's going to make it very difficult for us to continue in the sport Liam loves.
“The key item we need back urgently is Liam's helmet. He doesn't have another one.”
Liam is due to race this weekend, but fears his chances of getting the bike back with enough time are slim.
If anyone has any information regarding the bike or equipment, contact the club via https://www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk/contact