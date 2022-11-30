A young female cat has been found dumped in a crate outside a petrol station in Edinburgh.

According to the Scottish SPCA, the feline was discovered by a concerned member of the public, who found the animal in Pitt Street, near Ferry Road, on Monday.

Attached to the crate was a note saying she was “an indoor cat named Jackie who would prefer a quiet home”.

A young female cat has been found dumped in a crate at outside petrol station in Edinburgh. Photo: SSPCA

The cat, who was said to be “absolutely terrified”, was taken home by the worried individual, who then contacted the SSPCA.

When an animal rescue officer turned up to retrieve the animal, she was still scared after being traumatised by the incident.

The animal charity has now hit out at the actions of the individual who abandoned her, saying it was “absolutely not the right way to give up an animal”.

The SSPCA now hopes to find a loving home for the cat, and is appealing for information to track down the cruel owner who dumped her.

Connie O’Neill, an Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, said: “The cat is a young adult female and dark tortoiseshell in colour. She has no microchip or collar.

“The note said she is an indoor cat named Jackie who would prefer a quiet home.

“She was absolutely terrified when the member of the public found her and still scared when we arrived at their home. Although she doesn’t have any injuries and is in reasonable health, she will have been traumatised by this experience.

“Even with a note, this is absolutely not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them. She is now safe at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where she will receive the care she needs.

