Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing pensioner who hasn’t been seen for eight days.

Alec Murdoch was last seen by his family, in North Berwick, East Lothian, on Thursday, June 22. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since. The 71-year-old father-of-three was reported missing to police a day later, on Friday, June 23, but officers have not managed to trace him. Detectives described his disappearance as “really out of character” and said his family were “deeply distressed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alec is described by police as being white, around five foot eight inches tall, with a slim to medium build. He has grey/white hair and normally wears wire-framed glasses. When he was last seen, he was wearing navy shorts, a navy or dark red t-shirt, closed-toe beige sandals and was possibly wearing a beige jacket.

Alec Murdoch, 71, has been missing from North Berwick, East Lothian, for over a week.

Officers said they have carried out “extensive enquiries and searches" for the missing pensioner, to no avail. Police are continuing to gather and review CCTV footage from in and around the North Berwick area, as they hope it could provide useful information about Alec’s whereabouts. Detectives also said they will be circulating posters in the North Berwick area to catch the attention of the public and any visitors to the East Lothian town.

Inspector Dougie Wardell said: “Alec is very family orientated and his wife and three children are understandably deeply distressed at his disappearance. It is really out of character for him not to be in touch with them or any of his friends. “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Alec to get in touch. Perhaps you were visiting North Berwick last weekend and you saw him and thought nothing of it. If you did see him, or you have any information about Alec, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please pass it on and let us decide its relevance. Your information could assist us in locating Alec.”