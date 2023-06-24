News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian missing people: Urgent search for missing pensioner Alexander Murdoch last seen in North Berwick

Missing man last seen in North Berwick area.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST

An urgent search has been launched to help trace a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing from the North Berwick area.

Police says concerns are growing for Alexander (Alec) Murdoch who was last seen in the North Berwick area around 10pm on Friday, 23 June.

The pensioner is described as white, 5ft 8/9 ins tall, and of slim/medium build. Police said he has grey/white hair, balding on top and very close shaven on the sides, and he wears wire-framed glasses. He was wearing closed-toe beige sandals, navy shorts, a black or dark red t-shirt and possibly a beige jacket.

Alec Murdoch was last seen on Friday June, 23 in North Berwick area
Inspector Laura Stevenson said: “This is very unusual for Alexander Murdoch and concerns are growing for his welfare. We want to make sure he is safe and well. If you have seen him or know where he might be, please get in touch. Also, can householders please check their gardens, sheds, outbuildings and communal areas in case Alexander has sought shelter.”

If you have any information call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2037 of Friday, 23 June, 2023.

