Police in Edinburgh say they are concerned for the welfare of a 65-year-old man who has been reported missing from Leith.

William Robertson, known as Billy, was last seen in the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh on the evening of Thursday, June 22. He is described by police as 5ft 9ins tall, medium build and bald with grey stubble. He might be wearing glasses, police said. He was last seen wearing a navy round neck t-shirt, long navy cargo trousers and brown open toe sandals.

Police are appealing for help in tracing him. Sergeant Craig Darling said: “We are concerned for Billy's welfare and appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen him to contact the police immediately”. If anyone has information which may assist police to find Mr Robertson they are asked to phone 101, quoting incident 1005 of June 23.