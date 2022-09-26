Alistair Moir: Edinburgh man missing from Dunfermline found safe and well by police
Officers have traced a missing man from Edinburgh, who had disappeared from Dunfermline.
By Anna Bryan
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:13 am
Alistair Moir, 35, has been found safe and well, after he was reported missing from Dunfermline on Wednesday, September 14.
Police shared the news on social media, writing: “35-year-old Alistair Moir, who had been reported missing from Dunfermline, has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”