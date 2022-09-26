News you can trust since 1873
Alistair Moir: Edinburgh man missing from Dunfermline found safe and well by police

Officers have traced a missing man from Edinburgh, who had disappeared from Dunfermline.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:13 am

Alistair Moir, 35, has been found safe and well, after he was reported missing from Dunfermline on Wednesday, September 14.

Police shared the news on social media, writing: “35-year-old Alistair Moir, who had been reported missing from Dunfermline, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Edinburgh man Alistair Moir, 35, who was reported missing from Dunfermline, Fife, has been traced safe and well.