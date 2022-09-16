Anthony Stokes, 34, was due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday (September 16) after he admitted stalking his ex-girlfriend.

The Irish striker was banned from contacting his former partner and her mother for four years in September 2019 and was handed four-year non-harassment orders after he admitted stalking.

At the time, sentencing was deferred for Stokes to be on good behaviour. But the footballer later admitted breaching the non-harassment orders by repeatedly sending emails and texts to his former girlfriend and repeatedly calling her mother in November and December 2019.

Anthony Stokes playing for Hibs against Rangers at Hampden Park in 2015 (Getty Images)

The court heard he also admitted causing his ex-partner fear or alarm by repeatedly sending her messages between November 16 and December 3, 2019 in which he did "swear and utter offensive remarks". He also repeatedly phoned her parents to "utter inappropriate and offensive remarks" about her, the court heard.

Stokes was due to be sentenced in August but was unable to attend as he had contracted Covid-19.

Following his failure to appear in court on Friday, Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen has ordered a warrant for his arrest in the brief hearing.

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Hibs and Celtic player Anthony Stokes (SNS Group)

Stokes was capped internationally for Ireland nine times during his career and played for a host of teams including Hibernian FC and Sunderland.

He scored two goals in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, securing Hibs’ 3-2 win against Rangers – and the team’s first win in the competition for 114 years.