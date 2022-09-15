John Peter was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace near the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday (September 11), said Police Scotland.

The arrest took place at 3.50pm, after King Charles III’s proclamation as king and just before the Queen’s coffin was due to arrive in the Capital. Police gave no further information on the offence.

Mr Peter was later charged and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday (September 12).

Police walk up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, past St Giles' Cathedral where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. (SWNS)

There he was fined £350, the court said, with a victim surcharge of £20 added to the fine – giving a total of £370.

At least four arrests were made in Edinburgh after protests broke out during the Queen’s final visit and the proclamation of King Charles III as the new monarch.

A 22-year-old woman – who had been seen holding a sign which said “f*** the monarchy” – was arrested in the Royal Mile during the King’s public Accession ceremony.

And a 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday (September 12) during the procession which saw the Queen’s coffin moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral. On the same day, a 52-year-old man was arrested nearby in Jeffrey Street.

Police make their way along a street ahead of the coffin carrying Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from St Giles' Catheral (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

All three have been charged in connection with breaching the peace, and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date, police said.