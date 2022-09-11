The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in her Aberdeenshire residence on Thursday, will leave Balmoral at 10am accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne.

It is expected to arrive in Edinburgh at the Palace of Holyroodhouse six hours later, at around 4pm on Sunday (September 11).

Her Majesty will remain at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight on Sunday ahead of the solemn procession along the Royal Mile scheduled for Monday (September 12).

Floral tributes and messages left by the public at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Thousands are expected to gather along the route to try and catch a glimpse of the cortege as the late, beloved monarch travels through Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth.

Mourners have been urged to plan ahead and check city centre road closures, weather conditions, and be prepared to spend long periods in their vehicles.

Police chiefs have urged the public to only park in designated areas and to not throw flowers on the road or towards the cortege.

St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh ahead of the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin (Photo by NEIL HANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Significant numbers of stewards are being drafted in to work with police officers to provide advice on routes from car parks, identify crossing points and safe viewing areas.

The speed limit on the Kingsway at Dundee will be reduced to 40mph for its whole length throughout the day.

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “Our priority is public safety and we are working with partners, including the UK and Scottish governments, as well as local authorities, to support the delivery of planned events.

“This includes supporting people and businesses to plan ahead for any potential disruption as a result of road closures, which are largely in the Royal Deeside and Edinburgh areas, and the management of crowds gathering to pay their respects.

“We understand that the public will want to show their respects to Her Majesty and we would urge them to do so safely.

“If you are attending to view the Queen’s cortege, please do not leave your vehicle at the side of the road as this poses a risk to public safety. Please only park in designated areas

and follow the directions of stewards and police officers.

“We would also urge people not to stand in unsafe areas and to keep off the carriageway at all times. There will be rolling road closures along the route.

“Other roads close to the route are expected to be significantly affected as large numbers of people from across Scotland and beyond come to pay their respects.”

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connelly said: “This is an event of unprecedented scale. Even the recent COP26 gathering in Glasgow cannot match the amount of preparation and planning that has gone into this operation.

“In order for the next few days to be successful we need the public to play their part by planning ahead, checking before they travel, and allowing extra time for journeys.

“The northbound carriageway of the Kingsway and A90 will be open throughout.

"Other roads may be closed at short notice, at the discretion of senior officers within Police Scotland. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the travelling public, but significant delays are expected.

"Please plan ahead and use public transport where possible. If you

absolutely have to travel by car, allow extra time and only park within designated areas.