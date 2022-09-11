Edinburgh will take centre stage today (September 11) as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin cortege arrives in the Capital.

But, before that there will be two public ceremonies heralding the new King Charles III in the city.

His Majesty was formally declared head of state at St James' Palace in London on Saturday (September 10).

King Charles III greets the crowd along the Mall during an impromptu walkabout following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

But today, there will be public proclamations of King Charles III in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Here’s everything we know about the ceremonies in Edinburgh.

What are public proclamations to the new King Charles III? Accession of the King meaning explained

Public Proclaimations are a tradition which announces the Accession of the new monarch.

Police prepare the streets on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh ahead of the arrival of the coffin of HRH The Queen (SWNS)

Accession is the formal event when a new Sovereign takes the throne following the death of the previous monarch.

Traditionally, this is to happen as soon as possible at what is called an Accession Council. That is what happened on Saturday (September 10), in an event which saw the gathering of Privy Counsellors, Great Officers of State, and previous Prime Ministers.

The death of the previous monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was formally announced and His Majesty King Charles III read a declaration and took an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland. Today, similar ceremonies will take place in the devolved nations.

When are the public proclamations of King Charles in Edinburgh? What will happen and where will they be?

The proclamations are due to start after 11am today (September 11) in Edinburgh.

The King’s Body Guard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) and the Guard of Honour will march from Castle Esplanade to the Mercat Cross in High Street.

A procession will include His Majesty’s State Trumpeters, representatives of the Society of High Constables in Edinburgh, the city officer, Macer to the Court of the Lord Lyon, heralds and “pursuivants” of Scotland, Lord Lyon King of Arms, and the City Mace and City Sword.

The Lord Lyon King of Arms will read the Proclamation to the people of Scotland, which will be followed by a 21 gun salute at Edinburgh Castle.

Then the procession will return to the Castle where the Lord Lyon will read the second Proclamation.

Large crowds are expected to gather along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to witness the services – and there will be limited space.

Anyone wishing to attend is advised to allow plenty of time, and access may be restricted for safety. The events will also be shown on television.

Where is the Queen’s coffin cortege arriving in Edinburgh?

Queen Elizabeth II’s cortege is scheduled to leave Balmoral at 11am today (September 11) and travel through Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth before arriving in Edinburgh.

Her Majesty’s coffin is expected to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse at around 4pm this afternoon, with mourners expected to gather to pay their respects.

Then on Monday (September 12) there is to be a sombre procession from the Palace up Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, where Her Majesty will lie in state for 24 hours.