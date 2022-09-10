Queen Elizabeth II: Queen's coffin route and how to see monarch lying in state at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral
The Queen's coffin will travel in a hearse from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday – and mourners will be able to view the monarch’s coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.
It is expected to arrive into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, at the foot of the Royal Mile, around 4pm on Sunday.
It will then lie at rest in the throne room.
On Monday, at 5pm, mourners will be able to view the late monarch’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral on Edinburgh’s High Street.
A queuing system will be in place, with security checks and restrictions on mobile phones. All photography and recording is strictly prohibited.
The Queen will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours and members of the royal family – including the newly-anointed King Charles III – will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the ‘Vigil of the Princes’.
The Queen's coffin will then be taken to London on Tuesday on an RAF plane.