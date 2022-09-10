It is expected to arrive into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, at the foot of the Royal Mile, around 4pm on Sunday.

It will then lie at rest in the throne room.

On Monday, at 5pm, mourners will be able to view the late monarch’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral on Edinburgh’s High Street.

Mourners will be able to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh from 5pm on Monday September 12, officials have confirmed.

A queuing system will be in place, with security checks and restrictions on mobile phones. All photography and recording is strictly prohibited.

The Queen will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours and members of the royal family – including the newly-anointed King Charles III – will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the ‘Vigil of the Princes’.