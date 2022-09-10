News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II: Queen's coffin route and how to see monarch lying in state at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral

The Queen's coffin will travel in a hearse from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday – and mourners will be able to view the monarch’s coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.

By Gary Flockhart
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 11:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 10th September 2022, 11:31 pm

It is expected to arrive into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, at the foot of the Royal Mile, around 4pm on Sunday.

It will then lie at rest in the throne room.

On Monday, at 5pm, mourners will be able to view the late monarch’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral on Edinburgh’s High Street.

Mourners will be able to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh from 5pm on Monday September 12, officials have confirmed.

Most Popular

A queuing system will be in place, with security checks and restrictions on mobile phones. All photography and recording is strictly prohibited.

The Queen will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours and members of the royal family – including the newly-anointed King Charles III – will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the ‘Vigil of the Princes’.

The Queen's coffin will then be taken to London on Tuesday on an RAF plane.

Read More

Read More
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Full list of Edinburgh road closures as monarch’s body ...
Elizabeth IIEdinburghQueenCharles III