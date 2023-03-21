Officers launched an appeal for information on Monday, March 20, after 13-year-old Angel McDaid went missing from the Capital. Police said there were “growing concerns” for the teenager’s welfare. Angel has now been traced safe and well. Edinburgh Police Division announced that she had been found in a social media post, writing: “We are pleased to confirm that 13-year-old Angel McDaid, reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”