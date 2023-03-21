News you can trust since 1873
Angel McDaid: Edinburgh police trace missing girl 'safe and well' after raising concerns for her wellbeing

Police confirm teenage girl is safe after raising concerns for her safety

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:27 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 07:27 GMT

A girl who was reported missing in Edinburgh has been found.

Officers launched an appeal for information on Monday, March 20, after 13-year-old Angel McDaid went missing from the Capital. Police said there were “growing concerns” for the teenager’s welfare. Angel has now been traced safe and well. Edinburgh Police Division announced that she had been found in a social media post, writing: “We are pleased to confirm that 13-year-old Angel McDaid, reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”

Angel McDaid, 13, has been traced safe and well by officers in Edinburgh.
