Bartosz was last seen in the Kirkliston area, at around 4.45pm on Monday, May 23.

In a Facebook appeal, police said that there are concerns for his welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as being white, 6 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket, and black footwear. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Bartosz is known to frequent South Queensferry and Edinburgh.

Police are urging anyone who can help them trace the missing teenager to get in touch.

Anyone who may have seen Bartosz since he was last seen, or who has any information on his whereabouts, should to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3862 of May 23, 2022.

Bartosz Szulerecki, 15, who has been reported missing from the Kirkliston area of Edinburgh.