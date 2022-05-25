Bartosz Szulerecki: Police concerned for welfare of missing Edinburgh teen last seen in Kirkliston

Police in Edinburgh are appealing to the public as they try to trace Bartosz Szulerecki, 15, who has been reported missing.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:48 pm

Bartosz was last seen in the Kirkliston area, at around 4.45pm on Monday, May 23.

In a Facebook appeal, police said that there are concerns for his welfare.

He is described as being white, 6 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket, and black footwear. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Bartosz is known to frequent South Queensferry and Edinburgh.

Police are urging anyone who can help them trace the missing teenager to get in touch.

Anyone who may have seen Bartosz since he was last seen, or who has any information on his whereabouts, should to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3862 of May 23, 2022.

Bartosz Szulerecki, 15, who has been reported missing from the Kirkliston area of Edinburgh.
A CCTV image of missing teenager Bartosz Szulerecki, who was last seen on Monday, May 23.