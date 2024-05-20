Brandon Hodgson, reported missing from Livingston, traced safe and well

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Update: Brandon Hodgson has been traced safe and well

Police are continuing to search for a missing West Lothian schoolboy who hasn't been seen for a week.

Brandon Hodgson, 15, was last seen in the Howden area of Livingston at around 9pm on Monday, 13 May, 2024.

He is described as around 5’ 8” tall, of slim build with short brown curly hair.

Brandon Hodgson was last seen in the Howden area around 9pm on Monday, 13 May

Chief Inspector Jocelyn Thomas said: “It has now been a week since Brandon was last seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. This is a very distressing time for his family.

“He is known to frequent the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh. We have been liaising with public transport companies and reviewing CCTV to gather further information.